One in five ‘do not read gadget manuals’

Nearly one in five people (19%) rarely bother to read the manual after unwrapping a new gadget at Christmas, a survey suggests.

Some 26% of respondents said opening the manufacturers’ handbook is “the worst part” of receiving such a present, with almost half (49%) describing the process as “boring”.

The survey of 2,007 UK adults commissioned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also suggested drones are among the gadgets most commonly broken.

The research indicated that a failure to read instructions is preventing many people from enjoying their new tech, with 31% of people saying not being able to properly use or build gadgets is the main downside of receiving them.