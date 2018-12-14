Princes William and Harry release their Christmas card photographs

Prince Harry and Prince William's Christmas card photographs have been revealed. Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan have chosen an image showing them with their arms wrapped around each other's waists on their wedding night for their Christmas card, while William and Kate have opted for an autumnal photo with their children on a tree trunk. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the new photo from their evening wedding reception, showing them hand-in-hand as fireworks erupt in the grounds of Frogmore House, a 17th century royal residence in Windsor near Frogmore Cottage, where they will live from early next year. With smiles all round, the Duchess of Cambridge cradles baby Louis - who is now almost eight months old - as she rests against a tree trunk in woodland at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk with the Duke of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hand-in-hand as fireworks erupt in the grounds of Frogmore House. Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan were photographed by Chris Allerton on May 19, while William and Kate chose an autumn picture taken by Matt Porteous. Three-year-old Charlotte stands on the trunk with her arms around her parents' shoulders, while five-year-old George playfully holds on to his father as he stands one-legged in wellies on the trunk.

The Duchess of Cambridge cradles baby Louis in their Christmas card photograph. Credit: PA

Both cards were released on Friday, along with one from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in which the couple are pictured on a bench in their Clarence House garden gazing at each other. Meanwhile, in Charles and Camilla's card, the duchess is wearing a cream and crape dress by Fiona Clare in the image, the same outfit she wore for the prince's official 70th birthday pictures which featured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the Christmas photograph, the heir to the throne is wearing an Anderson and Sheppard suit, shoes by Crockett and Jones and a Turnbull and Asser shirt.

The 2018 Christmas card of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on a Christmas tree in Clarence House, London. Credit: PA