Rapper J Hus jailed for eight months for carrying knife outside London shopping centre

Award-winning rapper J Hus has been jailed for eight months for having a knife outside a major London shopping centre. The music star, appearing in court under his real name Momodou Jallow, apologised and said he regretted his "foolish actions" for carrying the 10cm blade near Westfield, in Stratford, in June. The 23-year-old, who won best song at the Mobo awards last year, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday. Wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans while surrounded by three dock officers, the rapper did not react as the sentence was passed.

J Hus, who the court heard has six convictions for 10 offences, had initially pleaded not guilty to possession of a blade in a public place but changed his plea at a further hearing in October. Her Honour Judge Sheelagh Canavan told him: "You are a role model to many, yet you have failed to leave your past behind you. "This, in such a young life, is the fourth occasion when you have gone out armed in public with a knife." In a letter read to the court by his barrister Henry Blaxland QC the rapper said: "My decision to carry a weapon was careless, ill-advised and utterly stupid. "Being a public figure that many look up to, I simply should have known better." He said he had not been in his "right state of mind" and spoke of the effect the stabbing of a close friend days earlier had had on him.

J Hus added: "I am in no way trying to justify my actions as they are unjustifiable. "I am deeply sorry, I regret my foolish actions." The court heard J Hus had been sitting in his Audi with a female at the wheel and another passenger outside Westfield in Stratford at 12.35pm on June 21 when they were stopped by police. Prosecutor Helen Owen said there was a smell of cannabis from the vehicle and when asked by an officer if he had anything on him, the star said he had a knife in his pocket. Asked during the incident why he was carrying what was described in court as a folding knife, he replied: "You know, it’s Westfield." The court heard J Hus’s friend had been knifed and paralysed just days earlier and the rapper, who was himself stabbed in 2015, had fears he would be the victim of another attack. Judge Canavan said that while she accepted J Hus had been shopping and had not been trying to provoke a response to the attack on his friend by returning to the area, he must have been aware of the risks.

