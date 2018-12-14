Scottish writers silenced by surveillance concerns, study suggests

Many writers in Scotland have avoided writing or speaking about a particular topic over concerns about digital surveillance, according to a new study.

A survey of 118 writers, including journalists, academics and fiction authors, found more than one in five (22%) stay away from topics such as terrorism and serious crime, both in their work and while researching online.

The study by Scottish PEN and the University of Strathclyde explored whether the perception of surveillance is a driver for writers to self-censor their work.

More than a quarter (28%) also said they had curtailed or avoided social media activities.