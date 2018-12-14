'Significant problems' with outsourced army recruitment drive

The British Army has failed to meet recruitment targets as it "under-estimated the complexity of what it was trying to achieve" when it embarked on a project with outsourcing giant Capita, a report has said.

Capita was controversially awarded the £495 million contract for Army recruitment in 2012, but the Army has not recruited the number of soldiers it requires in any year since the contract began.

The Commons Defence Committee was told in October that the Army currently has 77,000 fully trained troops compared with a target of 82,500.

A report by the National Audit Office (NAO), published on Friday, found there were "significant problems" with the British Army Recruiting Partnering Project.

These included an online recruitment system that was planned for launch in July 2013 but launched 52 months late in November 2017 at a cost of £113 million, triple the original budget.

The NAO found the initial delay was caused by the Ministry of Defence, which failed to meet its contractual obligations to provide the IT infrastructure to host Capita's recruitment software.

The Army passed responsibility for developing the whole system to Capita in 2014, but "due to the complexity of the Army's requirements, system development was delayed even further".

Capita has consistently missed the Army's recruitment targets, with the total shortfall ranging from 21% to 45% of the Army's requirement, the report said.