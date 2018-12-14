Student in viral graduation video describes 'unbelievable' dream of walking again

A paralysed Venezuelan student whose graduation video went viral has explained what the "unbelievable" moment meant to him.

Aldo Amenta trained for three years to walk at his graduation ceremony after an accident in 2015 left him paralysed from the neck down.

"I made up my mind of walking across the stage, because since I got paralysed, my dream is to walk again," he said.

In November 2015 Mr Amenta jumped into the shallow end of a pool, breaking a vertebrae in his neck and severing his spinal cord.

The accident left him in coma for two weeks and both he and his family thought he would never be able to walk again.