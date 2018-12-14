- ITV Report
-
The Royal Rota: Behind the 'Meghan and Kate' headlines and a look ahead to Christmas
This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.
In this episode, Chris and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by Victoria Murphy, former royal reporter for the Daily Mirror and royal contributor to Good Morning America.
Chris, Lizzie and Victoria analyse recent newspaper headlines surrounding Meghan and Kate, discussing whether it is possible to ever get the facts behind royal stories.
The also look ahead to royal plans for Christmas and speculate as to where each royal will spend the festive period.
