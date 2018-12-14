Tense exchanges between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU summit in Brussels

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker were involved in tense discussions the morning after EU leaders rejected her attempts to win fresh concessions to the Brexit deal. The prime minister and EU Commission President were filmed talking at the start of the second day of a summit of leaders in Brussels. Mrs May had gone to Brussels seeking a way to get the Withdrawal Agreement through a heavily divided Commons, insisting she could do it but had to be able to convince MPs the UK would not find itself tied to the EU indefinitely through the Northern Ireland "backstop". But her proposals were rebuffed, with Mr Juncker criticising Mrs May's lack of clarity over what she was seeking from the future relationship.

"Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want," he said. "So we would like, within a few weeks, our UK friends to set out their expectations for us because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise and I would like clarifications." He added: "We don't want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation, that is crystal clear. We can add clarifications but no real changes. "There will be no legally binding obligations imposed on the withdrawal treaty."

Theresa May has not had a successful trip to Brussels. Credit: AP