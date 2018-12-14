- ITV Report
Tense exchanges between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU summit in Brussels
Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker were involved in tense discussions the morning after EU leaders rejected her attempts to win fresh concessions to the Brexit deal.
The prime minister and EU Commission President were filmed talking at the start of the second day of a summit of leaders in Brussels.
Mrs May had gone to Brussels seeking a way to get the Withdrawal Agreement through a heavily divided Commons, insisting she could do it but had to be able to convince MPs the UK would not find itself tied to the EU indefinitely through the Northern Ireland "backstop".
But her proposals were rebuffed, with Mr Juncker criticising Mrs May's lack of clarity over what she was seeking from the future relationship.
"Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want," he said.
"So we would like, within a few weeks, our UK friends to set out their expectations for us because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise and I would like clarifications."
He added: "We don't want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation, that is crystal clear. We can add clarifications but no real changes.
"There will be no legally binding obligations imposed on the withdrawal treaty."
The EU hardball approach appears to leave Mrs May with limited room for manoeuvre during the countdown to the UK's departure on March 29.
The prime minister, who on Wednesday survived a bruising vote of no confidence by Tory MPs, said a package of assurances around the backstop could "change the dynamic" at Westminster.
At the same time, she made clear that a failure by EU leaders to offer concessions risked the collapse of the whole agreement, with the UK leaving in March in a disorderly, no-deal Brexit.
DUP leader Arlene Foster said the reaction of the EU to Mrs May's appeals for help was "unsurprising".
She said: "They are doing what they always do. The key question is whether the prime minister will stand up to them or whether she will roll over as has happened previously.
"This is a difficulty of the prime minister's own making.
"A deal was signed off which the prime minister should have known would not gain the support of Parliament.
"If the prime minister had listened to our warnings and stood by her public commitments, we would not be in this situation."