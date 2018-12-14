Thousands face Christmas without a roof over their head: charity

More than 24,000 people in Britain are facing Christmas sleeping rough, in tents or on public transport, according to new research. This number has increased massively over the last five years, according to the national homelessness charity Crisis, which commissioned the study from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. The research shows 12,300 people are currently sleeping rough on the streets and nearly 11,950 are spending their nights in cars, on trains, on buses or in tents.

It found that between 2012 and 2017, these numbers increased by 120% in England and 63% in Wales – but fell 6% in Scotland. Crisis says the number of people sleeping rough in England is more than double what Government statistics suggest. The charity said the study pulled together a range of sources, including data from support services that record people’s experiences of sleeping rough which, according to the researchers, is not included in the Government’s count. Crisis chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “Christmas should be a time of joy but for thousands of people sleeping rough, in tents or on public transport, it will be anything but. “While most of the country will be celebrating and enjoying a family meal, those who are homeless will face a struggle just to stay safe and escape the cold.”

