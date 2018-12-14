UK Weather Forecast: A fine but cold end to the week for many

Today:Cold, dry and sunny for many after a frosty start. Cloud will occasionally drift into eastern areas, with the odd coastal shower. Western most parts will stay cloudy and windy, with light rain across Northern Ireland and the Western Isles.

Tonight:Isolated showers on North Sea coasts, otherwise quickly turning cold and frosty under clear spells in central and eastern parts. Becoming windy in the west with sporadic outbreaks of rain.

Saturday:Gales and heavy rain will spread to all areas though Saturday. Snow and freezing rain is likely across northern England and Scotland leading to blizzard conditions and ice in places.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Drier and less cold on Sunday with showers in the west. Risk of ice into Monday, thereafter drier in the east, but wet in the north and west. Becoming windy.