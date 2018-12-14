- ITV Report
What the papers say – December 14
Theresa May’s latest trip to Brussels to discuss Brexit makes headlines on Friday, while a rise in the number of rough sleepers also features on the fronts.
The Times leads with a picture of Dutch and Belgian leaders fistbumping at the EU summit with their main story reporting that “warring factions” at the Conservative Party are undermining Mrs May’s call for unity.
The Daily Telegraph writes that the European Union has turned a “deaf ear” to her wishes for a legally binding backstop assurance.
The Guardian said the British Prime Minister had “pinned her hopes” on a last-ditch effort to ask the EU for help in drawing up a legal guarantee on the backstop.
The Financial Times leads with other developments in Europe, as the European Central Bank called time on its crisis-era stimulus programme.
The Metro leads an an increase in rough sleeping – with the paper saying 24,000 people will “have nowhere to go” at Christmas.
The i reports the risk of a no-deal Brexit has grown as the EU did not give Mrs May a Christmas present.
The Independent leads on both Brexit, with the paper calling it deja EU.
The Daily Mirror says that Conservatives who have visited foodbanks have been accused of “hypocrisy”.
The Sun reports that Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are shifting away from studio-based car shows.
The Daily Mail reports on a “bombshell” increase in council tax.
The Daily Express leads on Brexit, reporting the PM is “talking tough” with EU leaders.
And the Daily Star reports on schools moving away from the “traditional religious nativity”.