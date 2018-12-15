- ITV Report
-
Major fire breaks out at Chester Zoo's Monsoon Forest
A major fire is raging at Chester Zoo's Monsoon Forest habitat, forcing all visitors to be evacuated and staff scrambling to protect endangered animals.
The Cheshire zoo has been closed as fire crews tackle the blaze, with efforts to save the animals appearing to be on hold.
No human lives are in danger.
The attraction confirmed emergency services were attending the blaze shortly before 12.30pm.
A reissued statement 20 minutes later confirmed the zoo had been closed and removed reference to the efforts to move all animals from the incident.
The North West Ambulance Service confirmed it sent an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to the scene after a 11.42 distress call.
A spokesperson said: "They have now cleared and we had no patients to treat."
Footage shared on social media showed vast plumes of smoke rising from the site and a clear sight of flames.
Witness David Wearing filmed the early stages of the fire on his mobile phone as flames engulfed the popular attraction, which is home to more than 21,000 animals.
The Chester Zoo site, which opened in 1931, is one of the UK's largest zoos with 125 of its 400 acres dedicated to the animal attraction.