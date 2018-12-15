Freezing rain and snow-driven winds to blanket northern regions

Heavy rain and strong winds will spread east across the UK today, buffeting up against cold air.

This will result in snow and freezing rain bringing icy conditions to parts of central and northern England and southern Scotland, particularly over the high ground.

Snow in Scotland could give blizzards over hills.

There will be coastal gales, especially in the west later in the afternoon.

It will be cold for many, but turn much milder in the southwest through the day.

A top temperature of 13 Celsius (55F).