Italian ski resort named cheapest for UK families

An Italian resort has been named the cheapest destination for families embarking on a pound-stretching ski holiday.

Bardonecchia has the lowest prices for UK holidaymakers out of 20 European locations recommended for family skiing, according to research by Post Office Travel Money and Crystal Ski Holidays.

The study analysed the cost of a basket of goods including ski and boot hire, lift passes, ski school, lunch and drinks for two adults and two children, all for six days.

This was found to cost the equivalent of £1,478 at Bardonecchia, with Bansko, Bulgaria in second place at £1,487 and Sestriere, Italy in third spot at £1,634.