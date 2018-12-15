Shocking Lisbon crash sees tram derail and smash into building

Some 28 people were injured when a Lisbon tram crashed after derailing and flipping over in evening rush-hour.

Remarkably, despite the tram being left as a crumpled mess, nobody was badly hurt.

Local media had reported a six-month-old and a seven-year-old child from the UK were among those rescued by passers-by.

But the Foreign Office later confirmed to ITV News no British people were among the injured.