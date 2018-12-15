'Blair undermining the office he once held' - May launches attack on former PM over referendum call

Theresa May has hit out at Tony Blair, accusing him of “insulting” the British people and the office of prime minister by “undermining” Brexit talks with calls in Brussels for a second referendum. In a pointed swipe at the Labour heavyweight, the Prime Minister said a second referendum would amount to Parliament abdicating responsibility. Mrs May said: “For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served.

Labour former prime minister Tony Blair believes MPs may call for a second EU referendum. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

“We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision. “Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for. “I remain determined to see that happen. I will not let the British people down.” In a series of high profile interventions into the Brexit debate Mr Blair has insisted that a majority of MPs may decide a second referendum is the only way out of parliamentary gridlock on EU withdrawal.

