New rules governing Paris climate accord get mixed reception

The agreement of a set of rules to govern the 2015 Paris climate accord has received a mixed reaction from environmental groups and politicians. The United Nations agreement, which was signed up to by almost 200 countries on Saturday after marathon talks, was hailed as “positive for the world” by Michal Kurtyka, a Polish official who chaired the summit in Katowice.

“Our children (will) look back at our legacy and recognise that we took the right decisions at important junctures like the one we are facing today,” he said in a tweet. The talks aimed to provide firm guidelines for countries on how to transparently report their greenhouse gas emissions and their efforts to reduce them.

The meeting postponed decisions on pledging more ambitious action to fight global warming and on regulating the market for international carbon emissions trading. Scientists say emissions of gases such as carbon dioxide need to drop sharply by 2030 to prevent potentially catastrophic global warming. And the deal has had a lukewarm reception from some environmental groups. Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan said more ambitious targets should have been set.

She said: “A year of climate disasters and dire warning from the world’s top scientists should have led to so much more. “Recognising the urgency of raised ambition and adopting a set of rules for climate action is not nearly enough when whole nations face extinction.” However, the agreement was hailed as “progress” by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

