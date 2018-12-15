US interior secretary Ryan Zinke leaving Trump administration

Interior secretary Ryan Zinke has played a leading part in President Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development. Credit: AP

Another of Donald Trump's top team is to leave the White House at the end of the year, the US president announced in a tweet. Interior secretary Ryan Zinke – who is facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest – will follow current chief of staff John Kelly, who is also due to be replaced, out of the White House. President Trump, in tweeting Mr Zinke’s departure, said the former Montana congressman “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week. The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation. Mr Zinke is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promised to intensify probes into his conduct.

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as President Trump heads into his third year in office. The president on Friday named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney as his next chief of staff Mr Zinke, 57, played a leading part in President Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development. When he was recently travelling to survey the damage from California’s wildfires, Mr Zinke echoed President Trump’s claims that lax forest management was to blame in the devastation. He pushed to develop oil, natural gas and coal beneath public lands in line with the administration’s business-friendly aims.

But Mr Zinke has been dogged by ethics probes, including one centred on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created and the chairman of an energy services company that does business with the Interior Department. Investigators are also reviewing Mr Zinke’s decision to block two tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut and his redrawing of boundaries to shrink a Utah national monument. Mr Zinke has denied any wrongdoing. The Associated Press reported last month that the department’s internal watchdog had referred an investigation of Mr Zinke to the Justice Department. President Trump told reporters this autumn he was evaluating Mr Zinke’s future in the administration in light of the allegations.

