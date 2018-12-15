Rusty railings smash leaves officers speechless as driver and passenger walk away unharmed

The rusty railings punctured the driver's airbag but he walked away unharmed. Credit: BCH Road Policing

"It's not often we're left speechless..." That was the reaction of police officers after they attended to a crash that saw a newly licensed driver and his passenger walk away unharmed from a shocking road crash. BCH Road Policing shared images on Twitter of the silver car with spiked railings plunged through the smashed windscreen and pierced through a punctured airbag.

The impact from the front. Credit: BCH Road Policing

"The two occupants are thankfully going home to their families uninjured tonight," the officers wrote after the crash in Linton, Cambridgeshire on Friday. "Driver only passed his test 5 weeks ago. Not all rural roads have been gritted so please drive to the conditions." The rusty railings came within inches of the driver's head height, while shards of glass were shattered and scattered in the front interior of the vehicle.

Shards of glass are seen scattered on the dashboard and floor of the vehicle. Credit: BCH Road Policing

The tweet gained an instant reaction from people stunned that the crash had not proved fatal for the pair.

