Bare-breasted Mariannes face off with Paris police in yellow vest protests after Macron warning

Bare-breasted protesters faced off with riot police on Saturday as "yellow vest" demonstrations resumed in Paris a day after a warning from Emmanuel Macron. The French president called for calm on Friday following a serious of violent weekends in the capital. A strong police presence was deployed on Saturday in the city centre as "yellow vests" and women dressed as red-hooded Marianne, a symbol of the revolutionary French Republic, took to the streets.

Around 8,000 police officers have been stationed in the French capital. Credit: AP

Security forces in riot gear were positioned around central railway stations and along the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard, where shops were closed and their windows boarded up in anticipation of the protests. Authorities said about 8,000 police officers and 14 armoured vehicles were being deployed across Paris. ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker noted the protests had altered the mood in one of Europe's iconic tourist cities.

Last weekend, groups of demonstrators smashed and looted stores, clashing with police and setting up burning barricades in the streets. The “yellow vest” movement, which takes its name from the fluorescent safety vests French motorists must all have in their vehicles, emerged in mid-November as a protest against fuel tax increases.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests talk to police officers on the Champs-Elysees in Paris Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

It soon expanded into an expression of rage about the high cost of living in France and a sense that President Emmanuel Macron’s government is detached from the everyday struggles of workers. There was a strong police presence on Saturday outside the central Saint Lazare station, where police in riot gear checked bags. More than 20 police vans and a water cannon truck were parked nearby. Hundreds of people began converging on the Champs-Elysees during the morning.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests walk down the Champs-Elysees Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

“We’re here to represent all our friends and members of our family who can’t come to protest, or because they’re scared,” said Pierre Lamy, a 27-year-old industrial worker wearing a yellow vest and with a French flag draped over his shoulders as he walked to the protest with three friends. He said the protests had long stopped being about the fuel tax and had turned into a movement for economic justice. “Everything’s coming up now,” he said. “We’re being bled dry.” On Friday Mr Macron called for calm during the demonstrations, and the French government reiterated the call online for demonstrators to remain peaceful.

French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for calm. Credit: Ludovic Marin/AP