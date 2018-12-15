- ITV Report
-
Strong winds, rain, snow and freezing rain slowly clearing away northeast.
Tonight: Strong winds, rain, snow and freezing rain slowly clearing away northeast. Far northeast keeping the rain, and severe gales. Clearer, showery conditions following with some icy stretches, mainly in the north. Some patchy fog is likely too.
Sunday: Less cold with sunshine and showers. Showers mainly in the west with a risk of hail and thunder. A more coherent band of showery rain crossing the UK later.