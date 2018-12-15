US judge rules Obamacare is unconstitutional - so is Barack Obama's defining health care law now invalid?

Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Barack Obama's major health care reform. Credit: AP

A US federal judge in Texas has ruled that Obamacare - officially known as the Affordable Care Act - is unconstitutional. To the delight of Donald Trump and many Republicans and dismay of Democrat supporters, US District Judge Reed O'Connor deemed a tax cut bill had undermined the law brought in under the Obama administration.

What did he exactly rule?

In a 55-page opinion, Judge O'Connor ruled that last year’s tax cut bill knocked Obamacare's constitutional foundation by eliminating a penalty for not having coverage. The rest of the law cannot be separated from that provision and is therefore invalid, he wrote, sparking an immediately divided response.

So is Barack Obama's defining health law now invalid?

Not yet. Supporters of the law immediately said they would appeal. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is leading a coalition of states defending the Affordable Care Act (ACA), said: "Today’s misguided ruling will not deter us: our coalition will continue to fight in court for the health and wellbeing of all Americans." While the White House applauded Mr O’Connor’s ruling it recognised the law remains in place while appeals proceed. President Donald Trump tweeted that Congress should pass a new law.

However Congress is unlikely to immediately follow the president's wishes.

Why not?

Congress is unlikely to act while the case remains in the courts. Numerous high-ranking Republican politicians have said they did not intend to also strike down popular provisions such as protection for people with pre-existing medical conditions when they repealed the ACA’s fines for people who can afford coverage but remain uninsured. Still, Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi, who is expected to become House speaker in January, vowed to fight what she called an “absurd ruling”. She said the House “will move swiftly to formally intervene in the appeals process to uphold the life-saving protections for people with pre-existing conditions and reject Republicans’ effort to destroy the Affordable Care Act”.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “We expect this ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court. Pending the appeal process, the law remains in place.” Legal expert Timothy Jost, a supporter of the health law, said Mr O’Connor’s ruling would have repercussions for nearly all Americans if it stands.

What would be the repercussions if the law is invalidated?

If the entire health law is invalidated, popular provisions that benefit Medicare beneficiaries and people with employer coverage would also be scrapped. That could include the section that allows parents to keep young adult children on their coverage until age 26. About 20 million people have gained health insurance coverage since the ACA passed in 2010 without a single Republican vote. Currently, about 10 million have subsidised private insurance through the health law’s insurance markets, while an estimated 12 million low-income people are covered through its Medicaid expansion. Saturday is the sign-up deadline for 2019 private plans. Meanwhile, a number of states are expected to move forward with Medicaid expansion after Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

Has the Supreme Court ruled on Obamacare before?