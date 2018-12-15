What is freezing rain, why is it dangerous and how common is it in the UK?

People shelter under umbrellas during a rain shower. Credit: PA

Freezing rain can quickly glaze an area with ice and leave roads and pavements in a dangerous condition, but fortunately it is relatively rare in the British Isles. What is freezing rain? According to the Met Office, freezing rain occurs when rain falls through sub-zero temperature air to become supercooled water that freezes “almost instantly” when it hits a cold surface. Supercooled water droplets can exist in a liquid state below zero degrees, and occur in clouds in winter time.

Freezing rain typically starts life as snow, ice, sleet or hail which falls through a layer of air above zero degrees and melts into liquid water. If these water droplets then pass through a zone of sub-zero air just above the ground, they become supercooled. When supercooled droplets eventually strike cold ground they freeze on impact, creating a glaze of ice.

Why is it dangerous? An abundance of freezing rain is called an ice storm and can bring large-scale disruption, the Met Office says. Ice glaze can collect on trees or power lines which then break from the weight of the build-up.

