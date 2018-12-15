What the papers say – December 15

Theresa May’s bruising “bust-up” in Brussels leads a swathe of Saturday’s papers. The Guardian says Mrs May has been left “brutally exposed” after she returned from Brussels “empty-handed” following her last-ditch attempt to secure legal concessions on the Irish backstop.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A “robust” exchange between Mrs May and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, in which she reportedly admonished him for calling her “nebulous”, was caught on camera, the Daily Telegraph says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Juncker was accused of showing “disrespect” to Mrs May, the Daily Express reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The PM has threatened to “crash” the deal if the EU does not give ground, the Financial Times says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times says a majority of Cabinet ministers view the PM’s deal as “dead” and are discussing alternative options – including a second referendum.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Some senior Tories have told the PM to open talks with Labour in a final bid to save the deal, The Independent reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other Brexit news, The Sun says EU chiefs plan to charge Britons £6 to visit the bloc in future.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, away from Brexit, the Daily Mail reports on drastic Christmas sales measures taken by high street retailers to keep afloat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mirror leads with the case of a fraudster who lied about having terminal cancer to swindle her husband and family out of £250,000.