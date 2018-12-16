Charity needs Christmas miracle after hotel suddenly cancels rooms for homeless without explanation

A charity says it is hoping for a Christmas miracle after all the rooms it had booked and paid for, in order to get homeless people off the streets during the festive period, were suddenly cancelled by the hotel without explanation. The Raise the Roof Homeless Project, in Hull, posted on its Facebook page that it was “absolutely gutted and very angry” that the Royal Hotel cancelled its booking for 14 twin rooms. It said: “Our Xmas hotel campaign is now in serious doubt being so close to Christmas. We need a miracle.” Organiser Carl Simpson said he booked rooms for 28 people in the city centre hotel but, with only a week to go before Christmas, he has been told the bookings have now been cancelled.

Mr Simpson said he is waiting for an explanation because he was clear and open when he booked that the rooms would be used for the homeless. He said: “I can’t think of anything else apart from discrimination. This is just kicking people at their lowest, while they’re down.” Mr Simpson said: “They’ve left us in a real fix. We had already told people and it had given them a lot of hope. Now we’ve got to tell them it’s not going to happen. “Christmas is the lowest point of the year for the homeless, you see suicides increase. Last year we did not have any deaths in Hull.” Raise the Roof used the city’s Ibis hotel last year for its Christmas campaign, but the venue did not have enough twin rooms available this year to repeat the booking, cafe owner Mr Simpson said. But he said there had been no reports of any trouble from the previous booking, adding: “We had guests asking staff for Hoovers to tidy up after (themselves).”

Christmas can feel the loneliest time of the year for many homeless people. Credit: PA