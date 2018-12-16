More shoppers out as Storm Deirdre dies down but weekend footfall down on last year

Christmas shoppers ventured out in greater numbers on Sunday after Storm Deirdre passed following a poor trading day on Saturday – but the weekend’s overall footfall remains down on this time last year. High streets across the UK saw a small boost, with the number of shoppers up 0.8% on the same day in 2017. It followed a bleak Saturday slump, with gales, heavy snow and freezing rain in many parts of the country blamed for disappointing figures. But Sunday’s marginal rise was not enough to save the weekend’s overall footfall, retail intelligence experts Springboard said.

The fall in shoppers could be blamed on severe weather. Credit: PA

Combined footfall for high streets, retail parks and shopping centres was down 4.3% on the same weekend last year, their figures suggested. Diane Wehrle, Springboard marketing and insights director, said only some consumers may have been able to defer their shopping trips to Sunday, making it hard for retailers to make up the overall spend. She said: “This result is poorer than the same weekend last year when footfall declined by an average of 3.8% over the two-day Saturday/Sunday period. “While the improved footfall today is made up of shoppers deferring trips from Saturday, the fact that the result is only flat with last year indicates that many trips planned for this weekend simply did not happen. “Unfortunately the loss of spend is inevitable as many consumers will have made plans for Sunday that could not be altered, and this is a trend that Springboard has identified before – when footfall declines on a particular day due to poor weather it is not all regained on the subsequent day.”

Christmas shoppers turned out in greater force on Sunday but the year-on-year numbers are still declining. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA