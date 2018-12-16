Finance Secretary urges MSPs to back spending plans ahead of Brexit

MSPs have been urged to back the Scottish Government’s budget plans to provide Scotland with economic certainty ahead of Brexit.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announced the Budget for 2019-2020 on Wednesday at Holyrood but it will need support from other parties to pass, as the SNP has a minority government.

Mr Mackay indicated that he would work to build a consensus ahead of a final vote, expected to take place in February.

“The Scottish Budget seeks to strengthen and prepare our economy for the future, whatever our relationship with the EU, and, importantly, provides businesses in Scotland with much-needed economic stability,” he said.

“In the coming weeks and months, I will work with all parties to build consensus for our spending plans in Parliament and ensure we pass this Budget which will help protect Scotland’s future prosperity.”