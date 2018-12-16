Five-year-old boy dies after house fire kills woman and girl near Newark in Nottinghamshire

A five-year-old boy has become the latest victim of a house fire which has already claimed the lives of an eight-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called at around 7am on Saturday to reports of a blaze at the home, which is to the north of Newark in Nottinghamshire.

The boy had been rescued from the house in Woodhill Road, Collingham, but police confirmed on Sunday he has not survived.

"Tragically a boy, five, who was rescued from the house and taken to hospital has died," Nottinghamshire Police's Area Chief Constable Rich Stapleford said.

A 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition. All the casualties were members of the same family.

A joint fire and police investigation is taking place to determine what caused the fire.

Constable Stapleford said the blaze was particularly close to home for the firefighters at the scene.

"Collingham is a very close knit community and this includes some of the fire crews who responded. I know this news will hit the village very hard indeed," he said.

"I speak on behalf of all the emergency services who were in attendance when I say our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time."