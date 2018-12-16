Police visit SNL star and Ariana Grande's ex-fiance Pete Davidson after worrying Instagram post

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were engaged in June, but broke up earlier this autumn. Credit: AP

Police became so concerned about Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after he wrote on Instagram “I don’t want to be on this earth anymore” that they visited him to make sure he was OK. A New York City police spokesman declined to say where officers met with Ariana Grande’s ex-fiance on Saturday. But his Instagram posting was deleted and NBC did not cancel its live show. On the show, Davidson introduced a performance of John Lennon’s song Happy Xmas (War is Over) by musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Ariana Grande performing during the One Love Manchester benefit concert Credit: Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/PA

What alarmed Davidson’s fans and authorities was the tone of the entertainer’s post: “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” He added a heart emoji. Social media erupted with words of love for the 25-year-old comedian and native New Yorker who first appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2014.

Pete Davidson has addressed his borderline personality disorder on social media. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP