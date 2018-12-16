Rain spreading eastwards through today.

Today: Early fog across central areas maybe slow to clear, otherwise less cold with sunshine and showers. Showers mainly in the west with a risk of hail and thunder. A more coherent band of showery rain crossing England and Wales later.

Tonight: Band of showery rain clears to leave a mainly dry night with clear spells. A local frost will form with some icy patches possible. Wind strengthening in the west later.

Monday: A chilly, dry and bright start. Then mostly dry with some sunny spells, especially in the east. Turning increasingly windy from the west with rain in the northwest later.