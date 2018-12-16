Strasbourg remembers victims of Christmas market attack

The people of Strasbourg filled a square on Sunday to show respect and sympathy for the victims of last week’s shooting attack near the city’s famous Christmas market, as the death toll rose to five.

Poland’s state news agency PAP said a Pole who died in a Strasbourg hospital on Sunday had been one of the dozen people wounded in the attack on Tuesday evening.

PAP identified him as a 36-year-old from Katowice, in Poland, and the Strasbourg regional administration named him as Barto Orent-Niedzielski.

The hour-long ceremony took place in Kleber Square by the city’s Christmas market, near where the gunman opened fire.

According to the local newspaper DNA, more than 1,000 people attended the memorial, which ended with applause and a rendition of France’s national anthem, La Marseillaise.