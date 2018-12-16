Sunday sees sunshine and showers and a mild raise in temperature

An early mist and fog patches across central areas may be slow to clear this morning, otherwise it will be a less cold day with sunshine and showers for many.

The showers will mainly be in the west with a risk of hail and thunder at times.

A more coherent band of showery rain will then cross England and Wales through the afternoon and evening, move eastwards.

It will be a milder day for many with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52F).