Thieves steal restoration equipment from monument to famous entertainer Sir Harry Lauder's war hero son

Restoration work on a monument to a First World War hero has been put in jeopardy after thieves stole digging equipment ahead of an event to commemorate him. Volunteers have had to step in at short notice in a bid to complete the work on the Lauder Monument in Argyll, dedicated to Captain John Lauder who was killed on a battlefield in France in 1916 shortly after Christmas. Captain Lauder was the son of the famous entertainer Sir Harry Lauder, who had the monument built in 1921 in memory of his death.

Sir Harry had purchased nearby Invernoaden House and the 14,000 acre Glenbranter Estate as an engagement present for his son and bride-to-be Mildred Thomson – however, he was killed before they could marry. A three-year fundraising campaign, along with more than 1,000 hours of work, has been put into the monument to restore it as part of a project led by Friends of Loch Lomond and heritage charity The Trossachs.

Volunteers have been working to restore the monument, including making it easier to access Credit: The Trossachs/PA