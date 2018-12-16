What the papers say – December 16

Brexit, BBC executives’ pay and “birthing partners” make it on to Sunday’s front pages. The Sunday Times reports that two of Theresa May’s lieutenants are preparing for a second referendum.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with comments by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt that the UK can “flourish and prosper” without a deal with the EU.

Brexit is “sucking the life” out of the Government’s ability to deal with vital domestic business, a powerful cross-party group of MPs has warned, The Observer reports.

The Mail on Sunday carries a report on BBC executives’ pay on its front page.

NHS antenatal guides now refer to “birthing partners” rather than fathers, leading to warnings that some men feel like they are a “spare part”, the Sunday Express reports.

The Sunday People has an interview with the father of a “Babes in the Wood” murder victim.

The Duke of Sussex will not take part in a Boxing Day shoot out of respect of Meghan’s dislike of blood sports, the Sunday Mirror reports.