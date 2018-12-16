Woman arrested for drink driving after car left up a tree

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a shocking crash left her car vertical in a tree.

The blue vehicle dramatically overturned after smashing into a telegraph pole on the B4386 at Cruckton, Shrewsbury in the early hours of Sunday.

West Mercia Police shared an image of the crumpled car held up in branches with the bonnet pointing to the ground.

A spokesperson confirmed to ITV News the driver was arrested after a crash which remarkably caused only minor injuries for her and at least one passenger.

It came on a weekend of chaos on the roads with police reporting multiple crashes as Storm Deirdre led to treacherous conditions.