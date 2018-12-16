Storm Deirdre almost over after planes struggle to land during weekend of severe weather

The worst of the severe weather brought by Storm Deirdre is now “out of the way”, the Met Office has said.

The announcement came after a weekend of difficult conditions in which police reported several car crashes in Scotland and planes struggled to land at Manchester Airport.

Milder conditions are expected for much of the UK on Monday - mostly dry with some sunny spells, especially in the east.

The Met Office said it expected to formally announce the end of Storm Deirdre by Sunday afternoon.