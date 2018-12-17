Brexit business impact concerns most Irish hoteliers, survey shows

Nine out of 10 Irish hoteliers are concerned about the impact of Brexit on their business next year, a survey showed.

Prolonged uncertainty over the divorce from the EU could further erode tourism confidence, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) warned.

The representative organisation called on the Irish Government to tackle the high cost of doing business like “unsustainable” increases in insurance premiums.

President Michael Lennon said: “We are increasingly concerned about the direction that Brexit is taking and the impact that heightened uncertainty is having on our sector.

“A disruptive Brexit would have enormous economic repercussions which would be felt directly by tourism businesses given our heavy reliance on the UK market.”

Ireland is the EU state which would arguably be most affected by a no-deal Brexit.