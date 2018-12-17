Clues to cause of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome found in immune system – study

An overactive immune system could trigger the debilitating condition chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), a study has found.

CFS – also known as ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) – is a long-term illness characterised by extreme tiredness, and affects approximately 250,000 people in the UK.

The underlying biology of the condition has remained a mystery, although many patients report their illness starting following an infection such as a viral illness.

Scientists at King’s College London have found that an immune system overreacting to an infection could help explain how the condition is contracted.

Lead researcher Dr Alice Russell said: “For the first time, we have shown that people who are prone to develop a CFS-like illness have an overactive immune system, both before and during a challenge to the immune system.

“Our findings suggest that people who have an exaggerated immune response to a trigger may be more at risk of developing CFS.”

Researchers from the university’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience studied the responses of 55 patients who were given the drug interferon-alpha as a treatment for hepatitis C.