- ITV Report
-
COP24: Claims of 'historic success' but there is reason for worry
- Video report by ITV News science editor Tom Clarke
After the weekend's UN climate summit wrapped up in Poland, the agreements reached were described as an 'historic success.'
But in the cold light of day outside the conference hall - the question of whether it is enough to turn the tide on global warming remains to be seen.
Especially with the US - one of the world's biggest polluters - promising to pull out of the whole agreement.