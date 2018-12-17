- ITV Report
Dame Joan Collins fears consent culture will stamp out 'traditional seduction'
Dame Joan Collins says she fears the art of seduction could be eradicated by modern consent culture.
The actress, 85, who was been married five times, warned that current attitudes to sexual advances were going "out of control".
Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, Dame Joan predicted the end of traditional amorous approaches.
Her comments came in response to recent calls for Baby It's Cold Outside to be banned from radio broadcast over fears the lyrics promote date rape.
Dame Joan decried current cultural attitudes towards sexuality and claimed it would soon be restricted.
"What's doing to happen to seduction is you are not going to be allowed anymore," Dame Jones said.
"Is someone going to have to ask permission of the parents before they can kiss a girl?
"It's absolutely becoming out of control. It seems to have happened in the last two years. It seems to get worse and worse."
Speaking about Christmas song Baby It's Cold Outside, the Dynasty star was horrified the "sweet" tune had been criticised, saying: "It's gentle, kind, funny, tuneful. How dare they."