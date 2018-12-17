First prison in UK uses dog therapy to tackle mental health problems

The first prison in the UK to use dog therapy to tackle mental health and addiction problems has taken on its newest recruit.

Jingles, a bubbly four-month-old black Labrador, will undergo intensive training on the wards of Magilligan in County Londonderry.

Assistance dogs have been proven to address and promote positive changes in behaviour, reduce stress and reliance on medication as well as enhance the development of social skills, self-esteem and self-confidence.

Magilligan governor Richard Taylor said: "Many of those people who come into our care have mental health and addiction issues, and with numerous pieces of research highlighting the therapeutic benefits of animals it made perfect sense for us to work alongside Assistance Dogs NI.

"Together we are supporting and challenging prisoners in our care as part of the commitment to reduce re-offending and help build a safer community."