Gritter lorry crashes into house in Cheshire village

A road has been closed in a small Cheshire village after a gritter lorry ploughed into a house in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Chester Road in Helsby at around 1am on Monday to find the yellow lorry wedged into the address on the end of a terrace.

Cheshire Constabulary said the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.