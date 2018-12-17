Janbaz Tarin pleads guilty to murdering his ex-partner and her mother

Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem were attacked outside Mrs Saleem's home in the West Midlands. Credit: PA

A 21-year-old man has admitted murdering his ex-partner and her mother in a frenzied knife attack after his second secret family was discovered. Janbaz Tarin killed Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem outside Mrs Saleem's home in Northdown Road, Solihull, West Midlands, shortly after midnight on August 27. After the former student pleaded guilty to two counts of murder at Birmingham Crown Court, senior detectives described how jilted Tarin went to "hunt down" Ms Oudeh, whom was his wife under Islamic law. Ms Oudeh, described by family as "always smiling", was on the phone to police when she was savagely attacked by Tarin, outside her mother's home in Northdown Road.

Janbaz Tarin pleaded guilty to two counts of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday. Credit: PA

When Mrs Saleem attempted to save her daughter from the onslaught, she too was fatally stabbed by callous Tarin - who fled the scene before officers arrived. The head of West Midlands Police's CID described the crime as "one of the most brutal and heart-rending" he had seen in 150 homicides. It came as the family of Ms Oudeh, a mother of one, revealed Tarin "hassled" the 22-year-old into marriage after they met at Solihull College, where he enrolled after lying about his age. Chillingly, he later told her "when I saw you, I said this is mine". But after being wed, Tarin turned violent towards Ms Oudeh and the couple had split "months" before the killing, according to her aunt Nour Norris. She said: "He used to threaten her many times 'if you leave me, I will kill you and your family'. "Unfortunately she only told us that at the end because she knew, she couldn't cope with him anymore with all the violence he was giving her and she knew that the police and authority and everybody wasn't really helping her so she felt like she could say those things. "One day she said to me, Auntie, I feel my life's going to end. "I said 'don't say that'. "That was few weeks before she was murdered."

Nour Norris, sister and aunt to the victims, arrives at Birmingham Crown Court for the plea hearing of Janbaz Tarin. Credit: PA

The split was triggered, in part, when she became aware Tarin had lied to her from the start; about being much older than he claimed, and about a secret family he had back in the Middle East. Mrs Norris said her niece got a court injunction against him, with the help of Mrs Saleem, two weeks before the killing. On at least one previous occasion he had broken into the house at Northdown Road to get at Ms Oudeh, she added. She also said Tarin was "well-known" to police for his violent abuse of Ms Oudeh, in the months leading up the murder. The 39-year-old said: "After a few months marriage to him, she decided he's not the right man for her." Trapped in the marriage, Ms Oudeh kept a brave face on her relationship, hiding the abuse from relatives. Mrs Norris said: "After she got married to him, she realised he was a good liar. She added: "He was removed from the college because of Raneem, because she realised he's got a family abroad and he's lied to her. "I think after a while he tried to get close to her, as in 'I want to marry you' and when she realised his age - that he's married and got kids abroad - she didn't want that relationship." Mrs Norris said: "When she realised she's made a big mistake she felt she can't go back, because he's very strong. "But she didn't tell us." She added: "We understood she was trying to protect us, because he was trying to frighten her by saying 'if you leave, I have your family, all under my finger' as in he's threatening her with her family." Eventually, Mrs Saleem told her daughter "we're going to do the right thing, go to the court, get a court order", according to Mrs Norris.

Police attended the scene at Ms Saleem’s home in Solihull. Credit: PA