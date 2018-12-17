Man faces terror charges over gun used in Strasbourg terror attack

A man suspected of supplying the gun that was used in the shooting attack that killed five people near a Christmas market in Strasbourg was charged with preliminary terror offences on Monday, a judicial official said.

The official said the man appeared before a judge and was charged with criminal association with terrorists, as well as possessing and supplying arms in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

The man is suspected of furnishing the weapon that alleged gunman Cherif Chekatt used in the December 11 attack, the judicial official said.

He was remanded into custody.

Chekatt, 29, died in a shootout with police in Strasbourg on Thursday.

Two other people were arrested and detained on Monday as part of the terror investigation the Paris prosecutor’s office is conducting into the attack.

They also were suspected of “playing a role in supplying the firearm”, said the official.