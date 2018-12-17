Millionaire whose partner died after ‘rough sex’ session to be sentenced

A multi-millionaire who left his injured and bleeding partner to die after “rough sex” at their home is set to be sentenced by a High Court judge.

Property developer John Broadhurst was last week cleared of murdering Natalie Connolly and causing her grievous bodily harm but admitted her manslaughter on the grounds of gross negligence.

A trial was told Broadhurst dialled 999 from his then home in Kenrose Mill, Kinver, near Stourbridge, informing the operator he had found his partner “dead as a doughnut” at the bottom of the stairs.