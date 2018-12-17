Mother gives birth at roadside after pothole causes her waters to break

A mother had to give birth at the roadside after a pothole caused her waters to break.

Aimee Young, of Forfar in Angus, started experiencing contractions at home so headed towards Ninewells Hospital with her mother and aunt.

The 25-year-old has now praised the two Dundee-based emergency responders, who assisted the birth of her second child, which was forced to take place on a country road.

She said: "I was in labour and I thought I could make it to the hospital. We were just on the way to Dundee from Forfar on the A90.

"The contractions then started coming, harder and stronger - but my waters had not broken.

"It broke after we hit a pothole.

"My auntie, who was driving, went into a country road at Todhills, and pulled over by the Halley Robert and Sons garage.

"I was there for what I felt like forever for me – the baby, at this point, was crowning."