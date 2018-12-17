North Korea honours former dictator as relationship with US cools

Kim Jong-un, North Korea's dictator, has honoured his father and predecessor on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The date falls in a period of distinct cooling of relations between the secretive state and its long-time enemy the United States.

Relations had appeared to be remarkably improving with Donald Trump in the White House, with the two leaders meeting at a historic summit in the summer.

However the continued sanctions imposed by the US over North Korea's nuclear weapons development programme has led to pushback, with the North's official Korean Central News Agency running a lengthy commentary late on Sunday that slammed the United States for "slander" and "sheer malice" against the country.