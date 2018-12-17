Robbie Williams is new ambassador for brand formerly known as Weight Watchers

Robbie Williams has been unveiled as a new global ambassador for WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. The singer and X Factor judge will appear alongside Oprah Winfrey and other WW members in the weight management brand’s For Every Body campaign. Williams will share his “wellness journey” on social media using the hashtag #MyWhy in a bid to encourage others to share their own reasons for getting healthier in 2019.

Robbie Williams is a new global ambassador for WW, formerly Weight Watchers Credit: WW

The campaign is “based on the insight that everyone has their own reason to get healthy and what makes the most meaningful impact along the journey is everything you gain,” WW said. It said the initiative reflects its evolution, building on the company’s “leading position” as it bids to “deliver a more holistic platform for health and wellness”. Williams has previously talked about his battle with weight, and he also poked fun at himself on his 2013 album Swings Both Ways with a track called No One Likes A Fat Pop Star. He said: “WW is the first programme that truly feels like it fits with my life. “After my back injury last year, I definitely let my healthy habits slip and I felt as though I let myself and my family down. “I can’t keep trying the same things and hoping for a different outcome. “I trust the history of behaviour science that WW has, and I’m proud to be a new ambassador. Hopefully, others will benefit from my experience.”

Robbie Williams has struggled with his weight in the past Credit: WW