Saudi Arabia issues strong rebuke to US Senate over Jamal Khashoggi resolution

Mohammad bin Salman denies involvement in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia has issued a strong rebuke to the US Senate after it blamed the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the country's crown prince. The Saudis accused the US of interfering in the kingdom's affairs after the Senate passed a resolution on Friday placing responsibility for Mr Khashoggi's death with Mohammad bin Salman. At the same time, the Senate passed a separate resolution calling for an end to US funding of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The latest development comes as relations between Saudi Arabia and the US continue to deteriorate.

Mr Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In a statement on Monday, Saudi Arabia said the Senate's resolution "contained blatant interferences" in the kingdom's internal affairs and undermined its regional and international role. The resolution was based on "unsubstantiated claims and allegations," the statement also said. "The kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature," it said. The statement was also tempered in saying the kingdom "reaffirms" its commitment to relations with the US and describing the Senate as "an esteemed legislative body of an allied and friendly government."

Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia have taken a hit over the killing. Credit: AP