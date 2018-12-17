‘Significant modernisation’ of Irish electoral registration process proposed

Proposals have been unveiled for the most significant modernisation of Ireland’s electoral registration process in a century.

Simplified procedures including online access as well as better verification of identity to improve the security and accuracy of the electoral roll are among measures outlined for public consultation.

Members of the public can have their say until March.

Minister for Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan said: “These changes, if implemented, would be the most significant reform of the electoral registration process since 1918.

“As well as removing an excessive number of steps involved in applying to be included on the electoral register, the proposals would further increase the register’s ability to keep up to date with changing individual circumstances and, therefore its integrity.”